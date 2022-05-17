Letran's Abando is NCAA rookie-MVP: reports

MANILA, Philippines -- Rhenz Abando has earned both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors after a superb first season for the Letran Knights, according to multiple reports.

Abando, in his first season for Colegio de San Juan de Letran after a much-publicized transfer from the University of Santo Tomas (UST), averaged 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists, and 1.27 blocks while coming off the bench.

He is the first player to achieve the rookie-MVP double since Mapua University's Allwell Oraeme in 2015. Abando is also the first Letran player to win MVP honors since Raymond Almazan in 2013.

Abando is joined in the NCAA Season 97 Mythical Five by Letran teammate Jeo Ambohot, Arellano University center Justin Arana, San Sebastian College forward JM Calma, and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde forward Will Gozum.

They will receive their awards ahead of Game 2 of the NCAA Season 97 Finals on Sunday.

The Knights took Game 1 of the best-of-3 series, 68-63, despite losing Abando to an ankle injury in the third quarter.

