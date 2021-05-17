Nigeria women's captain applauds expansion of FIFA Women's World Cup field

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona. Handout photo

The expansion of the FIFA Women's World Cup field bodes well for developing football countries including the Philippines, Nigeria women's captain Asisat Oshoala said.

The showpiece competition will be jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia on July 10 to August 20, 2023. FIFA announced in 2019 that the tournament will feature an expanded field of 32 teams.

For Oshoala, who has competed in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with Nigeria, the expansion highlights FIFA's seriousness about women's football while also presenting a challenge to national federations all over the world.

"I'm really happy because at the end of the day, if you want to encourage people to do something, then you have to take a lead role in it. And I think FIFA actually did that by expanding the number of teams now," the 26-year-old Oshoala said in a recent media roundtable.

"So these teams can also participate and also, their federations and their countries can also invest more, if they want their teams to get better in the next tournaments, you know?" she added.

"If you want to see your teams at the World Cup, not being thrashed 10-nil, eight-nil or whatever, it means you have to invest more in the team, to help the players grow more locally and everything."

In the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, eventual champions United States opened their campaign with a 13-0 demolition of Thailand in the group round. It was the most lopsided result in the history of the competition.

Thailand went on to lose 5-1 to Sweden in another group round game before capping their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Chile.

Oshoala, who on Monday morning won the UEFA Women's Champions League with Barcelona, believes such results should only encourage more investment so that the women's teams can grow further.

"Nigeria has been to the World Cup almost every time," she noted. "I know what it feels like to keep coming every year."

"And every year, we try to keep getting better and not lose with five-nil or four-nil, or whatever," she added.

Nigeria has competed in every edition of the Women's World Cup and advanced to the knockout round in 2019, where they lost to Germany, 3-0. Oshoala scored one goal in the tournament, in a 2-0 victory over South Korea in the group stage.

"It's really good, I'm really excited for these teams," she said.

"I think it's a really good development, and I'm really happy for Vietnam, the Philippines, and other countries that are gonna be coming to the World Cup," she added.

The qualifying process in Asia starts in September. There are five slots available in the Asian Football Confederation, while hosts New Zealand and Australia have directly qualified.