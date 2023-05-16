Wrestler Lobreguito wins PH's 52nd gold in Cambodia

The Philippines has matched its gold medal output from Hanoi last year.

This, after wrestler Alvin Lobreguito ruled the men's freestyle 57kg class at Hall E in Phnom Penh's Chroy Changvar Convention Center, Tuesday afternoon.

He won the Philippines' 52nd gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, matching the nation's haul from Vietnam in 2022.

Lobreguito defeated Thailand's Nattawut Kaewkhuanchum, 3-1, and Vietnam's Khac Huy Phung, 3-1.

It's the third gold medal from the Philippine wrestling team, after Cristina Vergara ruled in the women's 65kg and Jason Balabal topped the men's Greco Roman 82kg.

