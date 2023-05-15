Team PH passes 50-gold mark in Cambodia

Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno competes in the women's 71kg division in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 15, 2023. POC/PSC Media/ handout

A prodigious weightlifter and a mother-daughter tandem carried the fight for the Philippines on Monday, as the country surpassed the 50-gold mark in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Vanessa Sarno, 19, broke her own record in the snatch en route to the gold medal in the women's 71kg class of weightlifting. The weightlifter, touted as the heir apparent to Hidilyn Diaz, was unchallenged in the weight division despite having come all the way from Jinju, South Korea where she competed in the Asian Championships.

But it was the mother-and-daughter tandem of Cristina and Cathlyn Vergara who stole the show with their exploits in wrestling.

Cristina, now 45, came out of retirement when the country's bet in the 65kg women’s category got injured and promptly defeated Cambodia’s Sambat Vannak via a 12-2 technical superiority to secure the gold.

The 18-year-old Cathlyn showed great potential in the 59kg class where she got the bronze.

"Di ko maipaliwanag emosyon ko, napakasaya ko," the elder Vergara said. She has previously won gold medals in the 2003 and 2005 editions of the SEA Games but retired after the 2007 SEA Games in Thailand.

"I never thought I can still do it," she admitted.

Mother Christina Vergara (65 kg) and daughter Cathlyn Gee (59 kg) pose for a photo with POC President Abraham Tolentino after winning the gold and the bronze in wrestling freestyle wrestling in the 32nd SEA Games. POC/PSC Media.

Female arnis exponent Ma. Ella Alcoseba delivered the country’s third gold for the day, ruling the women’s full contact live stick contest in the bantamweight class while Dexler Sandigan Bolambao won the country’s fourth mint by topping the same weight class in the men’s division.

Jean Claude Saclag made it five golds on Monday, dominating the men's low kick -63.5kg division of kickboxing.

More good news came from basketball, as the Gilas Pilipinas Women trounced Malaysia for silver while the men's team kept their gold medal hopes alive.

The Gilas Men recovered from a double-digit deficit to take down Indonesia, 84-76, and set up a gold medal match against Cambodia.

As of 11:00 p.m. on Monday, the Philippines now has 51 gold medals, 77 silvers, and 102 bronzes.

Vietnam still leads the way with a 123-100-97 haul, followed by Thailand (94-76-93), Indonesia (74-66-92) and Cambodia (70-68-113).



