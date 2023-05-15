SEAG: Saclag downs Cambodian to win kickboxing gold

Jean Claude Saclag overwhelmed hometown bet San Rakim to snatch the gold medal in the men's low kick -63.5kg division of kickboxing on Monday.

Saclag's victory at the Elephant Hall 1 in the Morodok Techo National Stadium gave the Philippines 51 gold medals heading into the closing stretch of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Saclag won all three rounds against the Cambodian fighter for the kickboxing team's first gold of the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Renalyn Dacquel settled for silver in the women's full contact -48kg, with Fitzschel Fermato also coming in second place in the women's light contact -50kg.

Dacquel lost to Vietnam's Thi Hang Nga Nguyen, while Fermato also bowed to a Vietnamese bet, Thi Nhi Le.

Airon Villamer (men's kick light -63kg), Kurt Lubrica (men's low kick -51kg) and Jomar Balangui (men's low kick -57kg) all picked up bronze medals.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.