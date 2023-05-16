John Dexter Tabique added a bronze medal to the weightlifting team's haul in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, but Kristel Macrohon missed out on a podium finish.

Tabique finished third in the men's 89kg class, behind Vietnam's Quoc Toan Nguyen and Indonesia's Muhammad Zul Ilmi during the final held at the Olympic Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

Tabique lifted 140kg in the snatch and 170kg in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 310kg.

Vietnam's Nguyen lifted 155kg in the snatch and set a new games record in the clean-and-jerk when he lifted 190kg in his second attempt. He faltered in his third attempt of 193kg, but his total of 345kg is also a new SEA Games record.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Zul Ilmi lifted 145kg in the snatch and 183kg in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 328kg. He tried to set a new record of 201kg in his third attempt in the clean-and-jerk but no-lifted.

Macrohon was unable to make it to the podium in the women's +71kg weight class, with her total of 221kg last among four lifters.

Macrohon won gold in the -71kg class in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games but has since moved up in weight.

In Phnom Penh, she lifted 101kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean-and-jerk.

Thailand's Duangaksorn Chaidee won gold with a total lift of 270kg, followed by Indonesia's Nurul Akmal (263kg) and Vietnam's Si Ro Pha (246kg).

The Philippine weightlifting team has produced two golds in Cambodia, courtesy of Olympian Elreen Ando (women's 59kg) and rising star Vanessa Sarno (women's 71kg).

They also have four silvers: John Ceniza (men's 61kg), Angelina Colonia (women's 45kg), Lovely Inan (women's 49kg) and Rosalinda Faustino (women's 55kg).

Indonesia dominated weightlifting with five golds, a silver and four bronzes, followed by Vietnam (3-1-2).

