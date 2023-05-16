SEA Games: Pinoys bring home beach volleyball bronze

The Philippine men's beach volleyball team, composed of Ran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia, and James Buytrago, kept their place in the SEA Games podium. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

The Philippine men's beach volleyball team will go home with a bronze medal after sweeping Vietnam in their battle-for-third match, Tuesday at the Otres Beach in Cambodia.

The quartet of Ranran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago, and Jude Garcia won the country's lone volleyball medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The pair of Abdilla and Requinton outlasted Vietnam's Lam Toi Nguyen and Quang Vu Tran, 21-18, 29-31, 17-15, in the first match. Buytrago and Garcia then sealed the bronze with a 21-14, 21-15 sweep of Van Nha Nguyen and Van Thanh Thuyen Nguyen in the second match.

The Filipinos lost to Indonesia in the semifinal via a pair of sweeps.

This is the third SEA Games in a row that the men's beach volleyball team has won bronze.

However, the women's beach volleyball team was unable to reach the medal rounds after winning just once in three games in pool play.

The men's and women's indoor volleyball teams also fell short of the podium.

