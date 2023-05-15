POC chief expects Team PH to surpass Hanoi medal haul

Gilas Pilipinas plays their match against host nation Cambodia during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 on May 11, 2023. Cambodia pulled off a 79-68 victory against the Philippines. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan

More medals are expected from Filipino athletes in the final two days of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino has no doubt that Team Philippines can surpass their haul of 52 gold medals from Hanoi last year.

Team Philippines already has 51 golds as of 11:30 p.m. on Monday, fueled by triumphs in arnis, weightlifting, kickboxing, and wrestling. The country also has 77 silveres and 102 bronzes, good for fifth place in the medal table.

"We will surpass our tally in Vietnam," said Tolentino, referring to the Philippines' 52-70-104 collection in Hanoi. "It's achievable. God-willing, it might reach 60 (golds)."

Tolentino feels that sports where Filipinos will see action -- including kickboxing, taekwondo, arnis, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, dragonboat, beach volleyball, jet ski and sepak takraw -- can still contribute to the cause.

"If you get one each (gold) on these sports, definitely we will surpass the 52 golds in Vietnam. We already surpassed the silver. We only have 70 (silvers) in Vietnam, we have now 72," he said.

"There could be surprises out there," he added.

There are still medal events in arnis, weightlifting, wrestling and kickboxing on Tuesday, as well as the hotly-anticipated gold medal game between Gilas Pilipinas and Cambodia.



