PH surpasses Hanoi gold medal haul as arnisadors deliver

The Philippines has surpassed its gold medal haul from Hanoi last year after a pair of arnisadors delivered mints on Tuesday afternoon.

Trixie Lofranco and Crisamuel Delfin topped their respective divisions to give the Philippines its 53rd and 54th gold of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Team Philippines won 52 golds in Hanoi last year.

Lofranco ruled the Women's Individual Anyo Non-Traditional Open Weapon, while Delfin did the same in the men's division of the event.

