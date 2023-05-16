Far East United to showcase Asian talents at world stage

Members of the Far East United Team that will compete in The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All next month. Handout photo.

A handful of standouts from Asia will join veteran players from the United States in the Far East United squad that intends to showcase their talents at the world stage next month.

The team will represent Asia in The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina from June 1-4.

Three Filipinos are expected to take part -- Joshua Dutosme, Anton del Rosario, and Bienvenido Marañon, the last of whom is still seeking clearance from his team to play in the tournament.

They will join the Far East United group composed of:

Masaki Watanabe (Japan) defender

Tyler John (USA) midfielder/defender

Felipe Souza (Brazil) midfielder

Marko Simic (Croatia/Indonesia) striker

Mohd Safee Sali (Malaysia) striker

Jesus Pacheco (USA) midfielder

Shane Andre Malcolm (Guam) midfielder

Greg Nwokolo (Indonesia) striker

Jason Cunliffe (Guam) midfielder/defender

Charyl Chappuis (Thailand) midfielder

John Alexander Caceres (USA) midfielder

Nestor Hernandez (USA) midfielder

Felipe Oliviera (USA) midfielder

Brandon Gomez (USA) goalkeeper

Tengku Fahad Shah (Malaysia) midfielder

Set to call the shots for the squad is Welsh coach Matthew Holland, who has lived and worked in Southeast Asia since 2011.

Holland has coached extensively in Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, and his native Wales. He has also led Bengaluru FC to the Indian league championship (2015-16) and Buriram United to the Thai league title (2018-19).

"I have worked on a first team, youth and grassroots, and academy level including as an analyst. My coaching is wide and in different disciplines," said Holland. "It is one of the reasons why I have gotten multiple jobs in the region."

The tournament in North Carolina is an entirely new challenge, but it's one that Holland welcomes.

"The make-up of the team is different and it changes because of the availability of players, but it is exciting. These are key players in their countries and national teams; players who I have seen and coached against while working in Southeast Asia. It is great to meet them and to help give them that opportunity to showcase their talent on a different global stage," he said.

The Far East United team will compete against some big names, including Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, and Wrexham. They have been drawn in Group D along with West Ham United, Dallas United, and Culture by Mo Ali FC.

The squad will train for a few days in Las Vegas after which they will proceed to North Carolina.