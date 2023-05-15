Esports: CCE to launch nationwide collegiate league

CCE, together with some local and education officials, launched the Philippine Collegiate Championship in a press conference in Quezon City. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Collegiate Center for Esports is set to launch a larger league that would cover collegiate esports athletes nationwide.

The Philippine Collegiate Championship, done in collaboration with the National Tertiary Games of the Commission of Higher Education, aims for inclusion of esports teams coming from Visayas and Mindanao in the competitive scene.

CCE, together with some local officials, launched the event in a press conference in Quezon City.

The qualifiers will be divided into two parts: stage 1 where more than 2,000 schools will fight for slots to the Stage 2 qualifiers, in an online open qualifier.

The stage 2 qualifiers will have 4 slots per participating region (NCR, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao), and be done in a round robinn elimination, where the top 2 per group will advance to the next round.

The PCC main event will start with a single round robin group stage, before proceeding to the playoffs, the semifinals, and the championship.

Quezon City will be hosting the finals stages of competition.

"We are in exciting times and we are proud to be part of this movement. This project is one of a kind as it further aims to support esports as a fundamental discipline which will stem from the grassroots level, to community development," QC Sports Head Benjamin Afuang said.

Alongside this, the league plans to launch a "Masterclass" program, where 12 identified schools will be wlloed to place "in-school activations."

PCC is set to launch later this year.