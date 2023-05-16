Kevin Quiambao contributed a double-double in La Salle's win over Perpetual Help. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Defending champion EcoOil-La Salle rallied past Perpetual Help, 80-73, to earn a share of the lead in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Green Archers erased an early 12-point deficit behind a big fourth-quarter surge to gain a piece of leadership with Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda.

Kevin Quiambao contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Francis Escando (15), CJ Austria (14) and Mark Nonoy (13) all reached double-digits for the Green Archers. It was an impressive performance for a La Salle team that is still missing the services of Mike and Ben Phillips as well as veteran guard Evan Nelle.

The Phillips brothers are fulfilling national team commitments in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with Gilas Pilipinas, which just reclaimed the gold medal, while Nelle is nursing a groin strain.

"We know that we're gonna struggle against a tough Perpetual team that's been playing well here and in their other tournaments. Good thing, we're able to figure things out defensively," said deputy Gian Nazario, who has been tasked by head coach Topex Robinson to take over the D-League chores for La Salle.

"We're just starting, we're learning. We're on that learning curve of figuring things out. We'll have struggles and mas gusto namin iyon," he added.

La Salle trailed 16-28 early before gaining its rhythm, and they surged ahead, 66-64, in the final five minutes. The Green Archers then uncorked a 15-4 run, capped by a transition basket from Austria, to pull ahead by nine points, 79-70, in the closing stretch.

Cyrus Nitura had 21 points as the Altas lost a second straight game.

Meanwhile, Centro Escolar University racked up a second win in a row by outlasting Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran in overtime, 92-85, also on Tuesday.

Ron Rei Tolentino scored 10 of CEU's 16 points in the extra period highlighted by back-to-back treys as the Scorpions kept the Knights winless in two matches under new coach Rensy Bajar.

Ayodeji Victor Balogun collared 18 points and 18 rebounds plus four assists, two steals and a block while Anjord Cabotaje, Franz Ray Diaz and Jerome Santos threw in 15, 13 and 10 points, respectively for CEU, which improved to 2-1 record.

"With this win, it's our first time to beat a quality team like Letran. You dream of being in this situation eh, facing the three-time NCAA champion. It's a matter of embracing the opportunity and I'm happy that the boys stepped up," said coach Jeff Perlas.

Riding on a 107-68 breakthrough win against AMA Online, CEU held its ground against the three-peat NCAA champion for the majority of the match before capitalizing in the clutch behind Diaz's crucial freebies.

CEU led , 74-73, in the last 21 seconds, when Diaz sank two free throws to give the Scorpions a 76-73 edge. But Letran's Kurt Reyson his a 3-point shot in the ensuing play to tie the count and force overtime.

Tolentino took over in the extra period, scoring eight straight points capped by a 3-pointer to give the Scorpions an 84-81 lead with two minutes left. They were never threatened after that.

Reyson bannered the Knights with 27 points but his efforts were not enough as Letran fell to 0-2.



