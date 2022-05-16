Toledo cedes SEA Games decathlon crown

Aries Toledo of the Philippines competes in the High Jump of the Men's Decathlon of the SEA Games 2019 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Tarlac province, north of Manila, Philippines, 09 December 2019. File photo. Rolex dela Peña, EPA-EFE



Aries Toledo couldn't complete his defense of his gold medal in decathlon in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, settling for the silver medal on Monday at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Toledo won gold in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur and again in 2019 in Manila, but fell short against Thailand's Suttisak Singkhon.

Singkhon scored 7,603 points to Toledo's 7,469.

Claiming bronze was another Filipino in Janry Ubas, with 6,977 points. Ubas also won bronze in 2019 when the Philippines hosted the biennial event.

