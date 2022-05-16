MANILA - Carlos Yulo struck gold once again at the 31st Southeast Asian Games after securing the gold medal in the men's vault apparatus finals Monday afternoon in Hanoi.

Vault 2 Caloy . Final score 14.700 GOLD NUMBER 4 CALOY YULO pic.twitter.com/V7p7VwKTtK — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 16, 2022

Compatriot Juanchit Eserio, meanwhile, secured bronze.

Yulo scored 14.800 on his first attempt and 14.700 on the second attempt, besting 7 other competitors, including fellow Pinoy Juanchit Eserio, who scored 14.200 and 14.017 in his attempts for the bronze medal.

This was Yulo's fourth gold medal, the most for any Filipino contingent in the competition thus far.

-- With reports from Dyan Castillejo

