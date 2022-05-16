Dancers perform during the 31st SEA Games opening ceremony at My Dinh national stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Ana Nualla and Sean Aranar swept their dancesports events en route to three gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Monday.

They topped single standard dance tango, single dance standard Viennese waltz, and all five dances standard.

Meanwhile, Mark Gayon and Mary Renigen bagged the gold in single standard slow foxtrot, and the silver in waltz and quickstep.

Together with the 1-3-2 gold-silver-bronze tally on Sunday, the Philippines thus finished the dancesports competition with 5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The Philippines killed it in the dance competition at the 2019 SEA Games in Pampanga, where they harvested 10 gold medals.

