Bryan Bagunas and the Philippine men's volleyball team are in a must-win situation against Thailand. Photo courtesy of the PNVF

The Philippine men's volleyball will have its back against the wall when it plays powerhouse Thailand at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Monday at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh in Vietnam's Ha Long City.

The Filipinos, silver medalists in the Philippines 2019 SEA Games, took an unexpected 21-15, 26-24, 28-30, 21-29 loss to Cambodia last Saturday, but head coach Dante Alinsunurin said they're not down nor out.

"I told the players not to lose their morale in that loss," Alinsunurin said after the team's practice on Sunday. "Heads up … we can still make it."

The Philippines-Thailand Pool B match is set at 3 p.m. (Manila time).

The Philippines must beat Thailand by no more than four sets to have a better chance at advancing to the medal round.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon "Tats" Suzara said the men's team should focus on the game and forget the loss to Cambodia.

"Just focus on the next game, that's what we can do for now," Suzara said.

The Philippine women's team, on the other hand, is 1-1 won-lost on a victory over Malaysia and a loss to Thailand. The women's squad takes on Indonesia on Tuesday.

The top two teams after the single round pool play will dispute the gold medal while the Nos. 3 and No. 4 squads fight it out for the bronze medal.