(UPDATED) The Philippine men's volleyball team will miss out on the semifinals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after a disappointing defeat to Thailand on Monday at the Đại Yên Arena in Quảng Ninh.

The Filipinos squandered several opportunities in the second set, and the Thais came away with a 25-20, 29-27, 25-22 in their Group B match.

The Philippines ended pool play with a 0-2 win-loss record, having been shocked by Cambodia in four sets in their SEA Games opener last Saturday.

It is a tough result for the national men's volleyball team, as they were hoping to improve upon the silver medal that they won at home in 2019. Instead, Bryan Bagunas and co. will try to salvage a fifth-place finish in the classification phase.

The Filipinos couldn't sustain a strong start in the first and second sets, with Thailand outplaying them down the stretch.

In Set 1, they raced off to a 5-1 start before Thai captain Kissada Nilsawai steadied his team with easy kills from the middle before Napadet Bhinijdee finished off the Filipinos by scoring Thailand's last three points.

The second set was a heartbreaker for the Filipinos, as they squandered four set points against a determined Thailand squad. After the Thais forced a deuce, 27-27, Marck Espejo committed an attack error and the Philippines' final rally ended in disarray as Bryan Bagunas was not in sync with setter Joshua Retamar.

The Philippines tried to recover in the third set and even forced a 22-all deadlock off an Espejo ace, but he sent his next serve to the net and Thailand took the next two rallies to end the Filipinos' hopes of a medal.

