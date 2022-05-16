SEA Games: Merwin Tan ends gold drought for PH bowling

Merwin Tan scored a narrow victory in the men's singles event of bowling in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Monday, ending an 11-year gold medal drought for the Philippines in the sport.

Tan finished with a total score of 1,292 to take the gold medal, just ahead of Thailand's Yannaphon Larpapharat who had 1,286.

Indonesia's Ryan Leonard Lalisang took bronze with 1,221.

The Philippines last won bowling gold in 2011 in Jakarta, when Frederick Ong topped the men's singles, with Jeremy Posadas coming in second place.

Filipino bowlers experienced a prolonged drought since then. They won just two medals in 2019, a silver and a bronze. Tan was part of the squad that won silver in the men's Team of 4 event.

The other Filipino bowler in the competition, Ivan Dominic Malig, finished with a 1,087.