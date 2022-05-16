Jocel Lyn Ninobla during the 30th Southeast Asian Games. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Jocel Lyn Ortiz Ninobla secured the Philippines' first taekwondo gold in the ongoing Vietnam Southeast Asian Games after topping the women’s individual poomsae event at Tay Ho Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Ninobla, who defended her gold medal from the 2019 edition of the biennial meet, earned a score of 7.649.

Tran Kim Uyen Le of host Vietnam bagged silver (7.649), while Indonesia's Defia Rosmaniar (7.549) and Thailand's Ornawee Srisahakit (7.482) took home bronze.

The country fell short of gold, however, in men's team recognized poomsae (Patrick King Perez, Raphael Enrico Mella, and Rodolfo Reyes Jr.) with a score of 7.732, settling for silver as Vietnam took the title

The Filipinos also yielded the same result in mixed freestyle poomsae (Janna Dominique Oliva, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Justin Kobe Macario, Darius Venerable, and Jeordan Dominguez) with Vietnam winning gold.