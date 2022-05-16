SEA Games: Hurdles gold stays with PH’s Clinton Bautista

Clinton Bautista of the Philippines celebrates after clinching the gold during the SEA Games 110-meter hurdles at the Athletics Center in New Clark City on December 8, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/file

(UPDATE) MANILA – Clinton Bautista remained the king of the men’s 110-meter hurdles, as he defended the title he won in Manila 2019 at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Tarlac native clocked 13.78 seconds, eclipsing his own record at 13.97.

He outshone Chen Xiang Ang of Singapore (13.94) and Thailand's Natthaphon Dansungnoen (13.99).

“Hindi ko expected ito, kasi sila (Thai and Singaporean) ang may leading time bago itong SEA Games,” said the 29-year-old, the only Filipino to ever win the 110-meter hurdles in the biennial meet.

Jelly Dianne Paragile Casalme, meanwhile, bagged a bronze medal by finishing the women’s 100m hurdles with 13.720 seconds behind Emilia Nova of Indonesia and Vietnam's Nguyen Bui Thi .

Nguyen’s time was 13.510 seconds, and Nova 13.690 seconds.

Alyana Joyce Martinez also clinched third place in women's pole vault, with a jump of 3.6 meters.

Nor Sarah Adi Binti of Malaysia (4.00m), and Chonthicha Khabut of Thailand (3.80 meters) finished first and second, respectively.

Marestella Sunang Torres and Katherine Khay Santos Bautista, meanwhile, failed their respective bids in the women's long jump.