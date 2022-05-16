Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. Handout photo.



Determined to make up for their subpar outing in individual play, Lois Kaye Go and Rianne Mikhaela Malixi rallied in the closing holes to power the Philippines to the semifinals of the women's golf team event in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Go and Malixi secured a 2-0 win over Indonesia at the Heron Lake Course in Vinh Phuc in Vietnam.

Malixi, the 15-year-old prodigy backed by ICTSI, trailed Holly Hallim Victoria by one hole through most of the match until she caught fire, knocking in three straight birdies to post a 2 and 1 victory.

Go, 23, a member of the team that won the gold in 2019, also pulled off a come-from-behind 1-up win over Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri after trailing by as many as two holes.

She began holding the lead in the first four holes until Putri won 14, 16 and 17 to take a two-hole lead. Go took the 18th hole to reduce the deficit to one. After both played halved the hole from first to sixth, Go turned the game around by winning 7 and 9 to prevail 1-up.

The Filipinas take on top seed Thailand, which took a bye, on Tuesday.

While the women's team advanced, the men bowed out after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Indonesia.

Jet Hernandez led early after taking the second hole, but lost grip of the match and trailed by as many as two holes until he drew level on 12.

But Randy Arbenata won 13, 14 and 17 to complete a 3 and 1 victory.

Gab Manotoc was beaten 3 and 2 by Naraajie Emerald, who led all the way after winning the third hole, while Jed Dy lost to Amadeus Christian 3 and 2.

The other women's semifinal match pits Malaysia against Singapore.

The Malaysians routed Vietnam 2-0, with Mirabel Ting Ern Hui trouncing Minh Doan Xuan Khue 5 and 3, and Jeneath Wong humbling Thuy Le Thi Thanh 4 and 3.

Singapore ousted Myanmar 2-0. Aloysa Mabutas Margiela Atienza, whose parents are Filipino migrants, whipped Waing Waing 4 and 2, while Hailey Loh Suanne edged Phu Pwint Yati Khine 1-up.