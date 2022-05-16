SEA Games: Filipinas sweep Malaysia in beach volleyball

(UPDATED) The Philippines claimed a second victory in the women's beach volleyball competition of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Monday at the Tuần Châu Resort in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The pair of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons overpowered Malaysia's Aina Ahmad Nizar and Maegan Beh Jia Yin, 21-11, 21-9.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Dij Rodriguez completed the sweep by defeating the other Malaysian tandem of Sing Yee Sin and Sin Xi Foo, 21-14, 21-9.

The Filipinas are now 2-0 in pool play of the single-round robin competition.

They opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Singapore on Sunday. They return to action on Tuesday against Indonesia at 3:45 p.m.

After bowing to defending champion Thailand on Sunday, Indonesia bounced back by beating Singapore, 2-0, to even its record to 1-1 and tie host Vietnam.

Like the Filipinas, bronze medalists in the 2019 edition, the Thais are also perfect in two contests after defeating the Vietnamese, 2-0.

The women's competition is a single-round robin, where the Philippines needs to finish at least in the top two to make it to the gold medal match. If they finish in third or fourth after the single-round robin, the Filipinas will play in the bronze medal match.

The Filipinas won bronze in the 2019 edition of the event in the Philippines, with Rondina, Pons, and Rodriguez returning to improve upon that finish.

In the men's division, the Philippines will play Cambodia at 10:45 a.m. (Manila time) on Tuesday.

The men's competition is pool play, where the Philippines needs to finish in top two in Pool A to advance to the semifinals.

