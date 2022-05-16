Jr. NBA PH returns with first in-person camp since 2019

A view shows an NBA logo outside a store in Beijing, China, 09 October 2019. File photo. Wu Hong, EPA-EFE.



MANILA, Philippines -- Jr. NBA, the league's global youth basketball program, returned to the Philippines last May 7-8 with its first in-person basketball camp since 2019.

A total of 30 young players -- 22 boys and eight girls -- from across Bacolod, Baguio and Metro Manila competed in the Jr. NBA Philippines Camp at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City.

The Jr. NBA Philippines camp hosted a morning session on May 7 that was focused on teaching the fundamentals of basketball to the young players. They learned through various drills, including shooting layups, passing, rebounding, defense and player movement.

The drills were led by Jr. NBA Asia head coach Natália André and local Jr. NBA coaches.

The afternoon session featured a talk by Gatorade sports scientist and coach Kale Alvarez who discussed the importance of hydration as a form of sports recovery, together with competitive 5-on-5 exhibition games and a shooting contest between boys and girls teams.

"We're excited to get back on the court with our players and coaches as we stage the first in-person camp of Jr. NBA Philippines since 2019," said André.

"Having the ability to train players directly is crucial for the development of young athletes as it allows coaches to connect and develop meaningful interactions with participants throughout the entire learning experience."

In the culmination of the event, Travis Pascual, 13, of Mary Immaculate Parish Special School, and Kaisha Ezail Varona, 14, of Trinitas School of Sta. Maria Bulacan were named the MVPs of the boys and girls division, respectively.