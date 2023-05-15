Volleyball: NU-Nazareth sweeps La Salle-Lipa

Action between NU-Nazareth School and La Salle-Lipa in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League. Handout photo

MANILA -- Powerhouse National University-Nazareth School cruised to another victory, while Naga College Foundation pulled off an upset anew in Day 3 of the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League, Sunday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

The Lady Bullpups mauled De La Salle-Lipa, 25-17, 25-7, while Naga shocked fancied La Salle-Zobel, 25-11, 25-18, to stay unbeaten in their respective groups of the 16-team tournament.

NUS is now 2-0 in Pool A while Naga is 2-0 in Pool D. For Naga, it's a follow up to their three-set win over University of Santo Tomas.

Kianne Louise Olango once again bannered the balanced attack with 13 points for the Lady Bullpups, who also drew support from Bienne Louise Bansil, Celine Marsh and Yesha Noceja with six points apiece.

"Thankful for the win but we had a slow start again. Ni-remind ko lang 'yung girls na 3 sets lang ito kaya kailangan masanay kami na maging maayos agad first set pa lang. Nangangapa pa rin kami, naninibago pa," said coach Vilet Ponce-De Leon.

For Naga, Arah Ellah Panique sizzled anew with 18 points, after anchoring the team’s upset win over the Junior Tigresses, at the expense of no less than the decorated La Salle Zobel.

"Naka-tsamba lang kami ulit. Pangalawang tsamba pero 'yun nga, kaya pala namin makipagsabayan sa mga UAAP teams. Sana magtuloy-tuloy," said mentor Parley Tupaz.

La Salle Lipa and La Salle Zobel slid to 1-1 marks in Pool A and D, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kriselle Pecaña and Catherine Chua fired 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Arellano (1-1) bounced back with a 25-19, 25-18, against St. Clare Caloocan (0-3) in Pool C.

In the fourth match, Casiey Dongallo hammered 12 points as unbeaten California Academy edged out Far Eastern U-Diliman, 25-17, 25-17, to snatch the lead in Pool C.

Jelaica Gajero added nine points for California, who hiked to 2-0 while the FEU-D finished group play at 2-1 with no player scoring in twin digits.

Later, Gracel Christian College Foundation (1-1) leaned on Sherrie Acosta’s 15 points to eclipse the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (0-2), 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, in Pool A.

In the last match, Adamson (2-1) soared to its second straight win in Pool B against Lyceum of the Philippines University (0-3), 25-12, 25-8, on Abegail Segui's 10 points.