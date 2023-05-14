UP's Yoro Sangare. Photo courtesy of the UPMFT.

MANILA – University of the Philippines head coach Anto Gonzales considered men’s football member Yoro Sangare as the paragon student-athlete.

Sangare unfortunately passed away last May 4 at the age of 22 amidst UP’s ongoing UAAP Season 85 football campaigns.

Before his untimely death, the Physical Education student was widely known for his craft and dedication to the sport.

“If had any fault, it would be overworking. It was sad that a player who had such dreams, big dreams, backed it up with work, determination, patience, discipline, kindness, wasn’t able to show himself,” Gonzales said of the Mali, Africa native.

UP women’s football goalkeeper Roxy Eduave, Sangare's girlfriend, also candidly shared in a social media post how her late boyfriend had an exceptional daily routine which inspired her and the rest of her teammates.

“Now that you’re gone, Love, there will be so much things I have to adjust to,” Eduave wrote. “No one’s (going to) send me good morning messages at 4:30 in the morning (cause you wake up at that time to pray).”

“No one’s (going to) do extras with me and do core exercises whether at the gym or stadium,” the post continued.

Eduave had been in a relationship with Sangare for five months, and the latter’s positive aura rubbed off of the entire men’s and women’s football teams.

“This group of ladies have a very good heart. They care for each other tremendously. Even for the men’s team. The day that Yoro passed, they waited there. They were together. They were there for Roxy (Eduave), for Yoro,” Gonzales said of his tight-knit groups.

“They were really there. They shared stories about how Yoro had a positive impact. I think that was also a motivation. When they play, Yoro was always in their minds.”

For the long-time Fighting Maroons tactician, the best way to honor Sangare for his contributions to the squad is to keep his memory alive and take a page out of his attitude towards the beautiful game.

“Yoro’s resiliency, despite his injuries, his positive attitude, we carried that on. Yoro’s passing, from what I saw from the girls, he’s an inspiration to perform better,” Gonzales said.

Being the model that he was, Sangare left the UP football teams with many fond lessons and memories, intangible and not.

Gonzales and his teams ought to carry them in different ways on and off the pitch.

“People have loved watching him, but more or less, God has other plans. What he left behind will be remembered."



RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



