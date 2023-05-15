Cristina Vergara delivered another gold for Team Philippines in wrestling. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.

Filipina wrestlers won six gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Monday afternoon, including one gold courtesy of veteran Cristina Vergara.

Vergara, who is also a coach, ruled the women's 65kg weight class with victories over Cambodia's Sambat Vannak and Laos' Sopha Thammavong.

It was the Philippines' second gold medal of the day after Vanessa Sarno's dominant performance in weightlifting.

Jiah Aurora Pingot secured a silver in the women's 50kg class with two wins and a loss, finishing behind Vietnam's Thi Xuan Nguyen. Jeanmae Lobo also picked up a silver in the women's 72kg, beating Laos' Phonexai Paosavat after losing to Cambodia's Chea Kanha.

Meanwhile, winning bronze medals were: Maribel Angana (women's 53kg), Grace Loberanes (women's 55kg) and Cathlyn Vergara (women's 59kg).

Vergara's gold is the second for Filipino wrestlers in Cambodia, after Jason Balabal ruled the men's Greco Roman 82kg division on Sunday. Three wrestlers -- Michael Cater in 55kg, Noel Norada in 63kg, and Jason Baucas in 72kg -- also grabbed silvers, while Chlovelle Adolfo got bronze in the 67kg division.

