SEA Games: Judokas added 3 more bronzes to PH's haul

Filipino judokas added three bronze medals to their collection in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Monday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

John Viron Ferrer (men's -90kg) and the Lopez sisters, Ma. Jeanalane (women's -44kg) and Leah Jhane (women's -48kg) delivered the podium finishes in Hall C to complement the one-gold, one-silver, one-bronze initial harvest of their teammates on opening day.

Ferrer bounced back from his semifinal loss to Thailand's Wei Puyang with a victory over Malaysia's Afiq Zapri via uchimata to secure his bronze medal.

The Lopez sisters, for their part, scored identical wins via hansoku make over Thai Pimngam Ngamluan and Cambodian Kun Srenach, respectively, in their bronze medal matches.

However, Keisi Nakano, a silver medalist last year in Vietnam, failed to crack the podium this time as he lost to Malaysia's Amir Majeed in the battle for bronze in the men's under 73kg via choker.

The trio of bronzes came a day after Rena Furukawa repeated as women's -57kg crown while Shugen Nakano settled for a silver in men's -66kg and Daryl Mercado snared a bronze in men's -55kg.

The Filipinos seek more medals Tuesday when they vie in the mixed team event.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.