

PHNOM PENH -- Abdul Barode ended Philippines' medal drought in the PUBG Mobile title after clinching bronze in the individual tournament here in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The 21-year-old player from Tagaytay City garnered 81 points overall after eight grueling matches held Monday to place fourth in the tilt.

Barode is also known as Rankid in the local PUBGM community.

Sibol PUBG Mobile squads, meanwhile, were unsuccessful in their attempt to bring home medals in the team tournament held May 12-14.

This caps Sibol's campaign in esports titles here in Cambodia.



More details to follow.



