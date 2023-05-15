SEA Games: Abdul Barode delivers Philippines' first medal in PUBG Mobile

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (UPDATED) -- Abdul Barode ended Philippines' medal drought in the PUBG Mobile title after clinching bronze in the individual tournament held in Olympia Mall here.

The 21-year-old player from Tagaytay City garnered 81 points overall after eight grueling matches held Monday to place fourth in the tilt.

Barode, also known as Monboy Gaming in the local PUBGM community, actually saw better finishes in the earlier rounds.

He ranked second in third to sixth maps after consistently garnering points, despite not achieving a 'winner winner chicken dinner'.

The Tagaytay native dropped to third place after seven maps and then ranked fourth to conclude the matches.

Meanwhile, Tra "SkyNin" Chhany of Cambodia surged to first place on the seventh map from fifth and eventually bagged the gold medal in the event.

The PUBG Mobile individual tournament was also joined by Jan Lowell Sison (17th place), Reimon Allen Casido (32nd place), Jon Michael Ross Cabig, John Raymart Rocello (43rd place), and Mcromar Mascardo (55th place).

Sibol PUBG Mobile squads, meanwhile, were unsuccessful in their attempt to bring home medals in the team tournament held May 12-14.

This caps Sibol's campaign in esports titles here in Cambodia.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.