A grateful Jaja Santiago reflected on her campaign with the Saitama Ageo Medics at the conclusion of their 2022-23 season in the V.League Division 1 in Japan.

Santiago is set to leave the Ageo Medics after a five-year stint with the club. In her final season with Saitama, she was named to the competition's Best 6 as one of the two Best Middle Blockers.

"This is one of the most challenging battles I had," Santiago said in a lengthy Instagram post, Sunday. "But I fought my battles with my family, Ageo team, and friends."

Santiago, a former UAAP Most Valuable Player, revealed that she dealt with a health scare in December during the middle of their campaign.

"Last December, I had an operation with the removal of 2 ovarian cysts. It was hard because I was in the middle of the season, but the Ageo management, coaches, and my teammates supported me," she said. "They didn't put pressure on me as I was recovering."

Santiago returned to action after two weeks, and eventually helped the Ageo Medics reach the playoffs as the second seed. However, they missed out on the championship after placing fourth in the round-robin semifinals.

Though they were unable to make a championship breakthrough, Santiago is still grateful for the season and thanked the Ageo organization as well as their fans for their help and support.

"You have become my family. I am not where I am now without all of you. Thank you for the trust that you gave me and the confidence that I can be at my best. All my awards from this season and the previous seasons are dedicated to all of you," she said.

"Appreciation also to my family, who always support me in any decision I make. And mainly, to my husband Taka Minowa, who stays by my side, who always watches my game and gives me after-game comments. For believing, caring, and loving me."

Santiago revealed her engagement to her coach in August 2022, and netizens speculated that they got married in November of the same year.

"My season with Ageo ended, but this is just one for the books. Onto the next!" Santiago concluded.