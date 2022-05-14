Super love this moment as father of Ej Obiena - Emerson stands with his son and other protege Hokett with their medals💙🇵🇭💙Emerson Obiena won silver in 1993 SeaGames in Pole Vault #Seagames pic.twitter.com/mbCwQOepFk — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 14, 2022

EJ Obiena yet again proved he remained Southeast Asia's best pole vaulter right in his first leap, successfully defending his title with ease in the 31st Southeast Asian Games athletic competition in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday.

Obiena easily cleared the bar at 5.4 meters to clinch the gold right on his first attempt.

He then posed in jubilation with his father-coach, Emerson Obiena, and compatriot eventual silver medalist Hockett delos Santos.

“I’m relieved and happy to win the gold. I came here as a favorite and finally delivered. Mission accomplished,” said Obiena, the Asian record holder at 5.93 meters.