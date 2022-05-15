Naomi Gardoce (left) and Lea Denise Belgira strike a pose with the SEA Games mascot. POC/PSC Media

John Derick Farr and Naomi Gardoce clinched bronze medals in cycling’s downhill events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Sunday in Vietnam.

This developed, as Lea Denise Belgira’s hopes of retaining her title went down with a flat tire.

Farr, gold medal winner at the 2019 Games in the Philippines, came in at 3 minutes and 13.138 seconds over the 2.0-km track carved over a hill in Hao Dinh City’s outskirts.

Thailand’s Methasit Boonsane took the men’s gold in 3:06.27 with Indonesia’s Andy Prenoga bagging silver.

Tiara Andino Priastika ruled the women’s race, meanwhile, in 3:31.531, beating Thailand’s Vipavee Deekaballes.

Gardoce made the podium with a time of 3:44.722.

Belgira expressed her disappointment over her busted wheel.

“I got the flat tire right in the first drop,” the Guimaras native said. “I felt the thud and I knew it … I tried to ride flat but to no avail.”

Despite the accident, Belgira got back on her bike and completed the course.

“It’s OK. Naomi has a bronze medal and it’s a success already for the team,” she said.

“I feel surprised by the bronze, I wasn’t expecting to make the podium because the pandemic really cluttered my training.”