From the PSC Facebook page

Jollirine Co won a silver medal in the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday.

Co placed second in the women’s -45kg class, the country's second silver medal count in the sport.

Meanwhile, Marc Lim placed third in the men's -69kg division.

All in all, the Philippines raked in two gold, two silver, and two bronze in the South American martial art.