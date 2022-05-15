The Philippine women's golfers have struggled at the SEA Games in Vietnam. AFP

The Philippines finished the women’s individual golf tournament without a medal on Sunday, after Lois Kaye Go settled for fourth place.

Go, part of the gold-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games, carded a 2-under 70 for a 215 aggregate at Heron Lake Golf Course, 13 strokes behind winner Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Thailand’s Natthakritta cruised to the gold with a 4-under 68, capping her brilliant 54-hole performance with back-to-back 67s for a whopping 14-under 202 total.

Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza Mabutas provided the final-day fireworks, as she scorched the par-72 layout with a tournament-best 65 to rally from joint fourth and snatch silver on a 209 aggregate.

Malaysia’s Jeneath Wong fired a 69 for the bronze with 209.

Go’s was bid stymied by a shaky 76 in the first round. She bounced back with a second-round 69 but failed to sustain her charge in the last 18 holes and settled for a two-under card.

Mafy Singson struggled with a 73 and finished with 219 while ICTSI teammate Rianne Malixi finally broke par but her 71 could only net her a total of 221.

The chase for team gold starts Monday with the quarterfinals, also at the Heron Lake layout, where seedings are based on the players’ finishes in individual play.

The semis will be held Tuesday with the gold and bronze medal matches set for Wednesday.