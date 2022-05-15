Dancers perform during the 31st SEA Games opening ceremony at My Dinh national stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Stephanie Sabalo de Leon and Michael Angelo Marquez won gold in the single dance Latin cha-cha event, as the Philippine dancesports team scooped up medals at the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday.

The pair also won a silver each in single dance Latin jive and all five dances Latin events.

Meanwhile, Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Maria Caneda took home a silver in the single dance Latin samba, and a bronze medal each in the single dance Latin rumba and single dance Latin paso doble events.

The Philippines shredded the dance competition at the 2019 SEA Games in Pampanga, where they harvested 10 gold medals.

