SEA Games: Agatha Wong claims gold in women's taijijian

Filipino athlete Agatha Chrystenzen Wong competes in the Wushu Women's Taijiquan event during the SEA Games 2019 in Manila, Philippines, 01 Decemeber 2019. File photo. Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

Wushu artist Agatha Wong secured the Philippines' 13th gold medal of the 31st Southeast Asian Games after ruling the women's taijijian event on Sunday morning at the Cầu Giấy Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A day after settling for the silver medal in the women's taijiquan, Wong held on to win the gold in her other discipline after scoring 9.71.

Performing third among nine competitors, Wong set a new standard but had to watch as the Vietnamese and Indonesian artists tried to knock her off the top spot.

Her score proved to be good enough, with Vietnam's Tran Thi Huyen coming in second place with a score of 9.70, and another Vietnamese, Tran Thi Trang taking third with 9.69.

Indonesia's Alisa Mellynar, who ended Wong's reign as champion in taijiquan, finished in eighth place.

Wong's gold is the first for the Philippine wushu team in the Hanoi SEA Games. She also won gold in the same discipline in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.