Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were swept by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks' first season in the B.League ended on Sunday, after the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins suffered another big defeat against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 playoffs.

Kawasaki pulled away in the second half for an 85-70 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena, ousting the Diamond Dolphins from contention.

Parks, the lone Filipino player still in action in the B.League, had seven points, four rebounds, and three assists in the defeat, playing nearly 23 minutes. Nagoya lost Game 1 on Saturday, 97-71.

Unlike Game 1 where Kawasaki pulled away early, the Diamond Dolphins were able to hang on in the first half and trailed by just five points, 41-36 at the break.

But they were never able to make up the deficit, and a three-pointer by Takumi Hasegawa to end the third quarter gave the third-seeded Brave Thunders a 64-54 advantage. It would be all Kawasaki from there, with the lead reaching 17 points on a late jumper by Pablo Aguilar that made it 85-68.

Tenketsu Harimoto led Nagoya with 22 points and six rebounds, while Manato Kikuchi had 14 points, four assists, and three boards. Scott Eatherton, Nagoya's leading scorer in Game 1, did not play in the game.

Nick Fazekas paced Kawasaki with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while Aguilar finished with 14 points.

Kawasaki will play the winner of the quarterfinal series between the Chiba Jets and the Utsunomiya Brex.