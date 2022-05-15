William Morrison dominated the men's shot put competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday for the gold medal.

Just like his performance at the 2019 Games held in the Philippines, Morrison finished far ahead of his regional rivals at My Dinh Stadium.

Meanwhile, Janry Ubas took the silver medal in men's long jump.

Ubas, who was shuttling back and forth between the men's decathlon and the men's long jump competition, cleared 7.73 meters for his best attempt.

Nguyen Tien Trong of Vietnam won the gold.

In the women's 3,000 meter steeplechase, Joida Ganao Gadot bagged the bronze.

In the men's 5,000 meters, Davao City's Sonny Wagdos landed a bronze.