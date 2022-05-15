Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser in action for Limitless in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) After a standout campaign in the PBA 3x3, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser now has the opportunity to showcase his talent in the full-court version of the sport.

The Blackwater Bossing selected Ganuelas-Rosser as the top overall pick of the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft on Sunday afternoon at the Robinson's Place Manila.

Ganuelas-Rosser starred for the Limitless Appmasters in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo, and helped Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 salvage a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam just last Saturday.

He is now expected to help lift the fortunes of a Blackwater team that endured the longest losing streak in PBA history before breaking through in their final elimination round game of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Jeremiah Gray went to TerraFirma with the second overall pick. The Filipino-American forward is currently recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained while playing for TNT in the PBA 3x3 competition.

Meanwhile, Converge selected Letran's Jeo Ambohot and Arellano's Justin Arana with the third and fifth picks, respectively. Ambohot is currently playing for the Letran Knights in the NCAA Season 97 Finals.

Rain or Shine selected Gian Mamuyac of the Ateneo de Manila University with the fifth overall pick, while NorthPort took JM Calma with the sixth pick.

NLEX pulled one of the first big surprises of the day as they took former La Salle forward Tyrus Hill with the seventh pick, while Barangay Ginebra selected former University of the Philippines forward Javi Gomez de Liano.

Gomez de Liano spent the last year with the Ibaraki Robots in Japan's B.League.

Blackwater, making their second pick of the first round, took La Salle's Kurt Lojera with the ninth pick, while Rain or Shine took National University captain Shaun Ildefonso with the 10th pick.

Blackwater selected former La Salle forward Mark Dyke with their third pick of the first round, and Magnolia wrapped up the opening round by selecting Keith Zaldivar out of Adamson University.