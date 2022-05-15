MANILA, Philippines -- The Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights are on the brink of a second consecutive NCAA championship after beating the Mapua Cardinals, 68-63, on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 Finals series, while also racking up an 11th consecutive victory in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

Letran, which won the NCAA Season 95 crown in a classic against rivals San Beda, swept the elimination round before holding off Perpetual Help in the Final 4 to advance to the championship series.

The Cardinals set up the Battle of Intramuros in the NCAA Finals after outlasting the Red Lions in their own Final 4 match-up.

They appeared headed for a Game 1 win after leading for most of the way, and were still ahead 62-58 with just 3:21 left in the contest.

But the Knights would not be denied, as reigning Finals MVP Fran Yu orchestrated a 9-0 finishing run that put the defending champions in control, 67-62, with 10 seconds to play.

Making Letran's win all the more impressive was that they lost Rhenz Abando to a left ankle injury in the third quarter, after the MVP candidate landed awkwardly after a dunk in traffic.