Mangrobang rules duathlon for second SEAG gold

Kim Mangrobang added another Southeast Asian Games gold medal to her collection after ruling the duathlon in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday in Tuần Châu.
A day after ruling the triathlon, Mangrobang also won the duathlon to make it 14 gold medals for the Philippines in the 31st SEA Games.
This is now the fifth SEA Games gold medal for Mangrobang, who has won the triathlon for three straight editions while adding a mixed relay gold from the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.
Mangrobang is also the first Filipino athlete to win multiple gold medals in the Hanoi SEA Games.