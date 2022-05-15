Former Ateneo captain Gian Mamuyac (5) is one of four players selected by Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes to the national team pool. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes has selected four incoming PBA rookies to be part of the national team training pool.

Reyes, who is currently in Hanoi, Vietnam for the 31st Southeast Asian Games, announced Sunday via a Zoom call with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial that he has selected the following to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool:

Gian Mamuyac of the Ateneo de Manila University;

Justin Arana of the Arellano University;

Shaun Ildefonso of the National University; and

Javi Gomez de Liano of the University of the Philippines.

All four are part of the group of 66 players who will be selected today by the 12 PBA ball clubs in the draft.

It is understood that all four players will still play for whichever team drafts them, but will be available to be called up by the national team for FIBA events.

For Gomez de Liano, it is a return to the Gilas pool after seeing action in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in 2020. Mamuyac, for his part, makes it to the senior program after several stints with Batang Gilas.

Gomez de Liano played for the Ibaraki Robots in Japan's B.League last year, averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds. Mamuyac, meanwhile, was the captain of the Blue Eagles in Season 84 where he normed 7.29 points, 2.86 rebounds, 1.29 assists, and 1.07 steals.

Ildefonso, for his part, averaged 6.14 points and 2.86 rebounds in his fifth and final year with the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-7 Arana was an MVP candidate in Season 97 of the NCAA, averaging a double-double of 14.78 points and 17.11 rebounds per game.