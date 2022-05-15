Carlos Edriel Yulo Poquiz of the Philippines poses with his medals on the podium after winning the individual all-around competition and taking the second place in the team competition of the Artistic Gymnastics events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) World champion Carlos Edriel Yulo showed that he was a cut above the rest as he dominated the floor exercise in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sunday at the Quần Ngựa Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Yulo has already won the all-around gold and led the Philippines to a silver in the team event but continued to show his quality in the apparatus finals.

He scored a 15.200 in the floor exercise to give the Philippines its 15th gold medal in the SEA Games.

Coming in second place was Singapore's Terry Wei-an Tay, with a score of 14.033. He edged out Vietnam's Khang Trinh Hai, who scored 14.000 to settle for bronze.

Another Filipino, John Ivan Cruz, just missed the podium with a score of 13.833.

Yulo will still compete in the pommel horse and still rings.