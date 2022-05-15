Boxing: Tapales makes quick work of Mexican foe

Marlon Tapales knocks out Mexico's Jose Estrella in the second round. MP Promotions



Former super bantamweight champion Marlon "The Nightmare" Tapales was looking to keep busy while waiting for another shot at a world title.

However, his so-called "keep busy" match lasted all of two rounds.

The Lanao del Norte knocked out Mexican Jose Estrella midway through the second round with a left uppercut in their showdown at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The featherweight match was part of the undercard of the Premier Boxing Champions event headlined by Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño.

Tapales, who was accompanied to the ring by Jimuel Pacquiao, now has a 36-3 win-loss record.

He will await his world title shot against IBF and WBA champion Murodjon Ahkmadaliev who defends his titles against Ronny Rios next month.