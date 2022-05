In this file photo taken on March 30, 2022, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash, multiple local media reports said May 15, 2022, in another tragic blow for Australian cricket. Aaron Francis / AFP

SYDNEY - Former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash, multiple local media reports said Sunday, in another tragic blow for Australian cricket.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 ODIs, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night, cricket.com.au and other media said.

Symonds' fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

