Two-time Major runner-ups Evil Geniuses (EG) are now eliminated from the ESL One Stockholm Major after suffering 10 losses in the group stages of the $500,000 tournament.

Abed Yusop, a Filipino Dota 2 star who plays for the North American squad, will also watch from the benches early as they fail to advance to the Major playoffs.

They needed to beat Beastcoast, a South American team, twice in today's games.

EG had a good run in Game 1 behind the heroics of Artour "Arteezy" Babaev and Abed. They were able to hold Beastcoast to only 67.9k gold versus their 99.4k.

However, they were not able to bring the momentum to the second game, as Arteezy failed to earn enough net worth on his Chaos Knight.

Abed tried to carry Evil Geniuses behind his back with his 6-3-4 kill-death-assist record and 13.9k net worth, but he also failed.

With a 19k gold lead, Beastcoast engaged the North American squad in a massive team fight in the radiant triangle, which left EG's members dead. They called the 'good game' afterward.

Hope is not lost for Filipinos as Southeast Asian squads T1, Fnatic, and Boom Esports, home of several Pinoy Dota 2 professional players, are still in the tournament.

They will advance to the Stockholm Major playoffs.

EVIL GENIUSES

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka

BEASTCOAST