UAAP: NU eyes historic sweep in men’s volleyball

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University Bulldogs are on the verge of winning the UAAP men’s volleyball title for three straight seasons – but this time, it could be through a historic 16-0 sweep of the tournament.

The Bulldogs are looking to close out the season on Sunday, May 14, when they battle the pesky UST Golden Spikers in Game 2 of the Season 85 men’s volleyball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU, which clinched an automatic finals berth after a 14-0 sweep of the eliminations, took Game 1 in a cardiac five-setter win over the Golden Spikers last Wednesday.

Head coach Dante Alinsunurin lauded his squad’s composure in the tight battle, expressing his confidence to his players.

“Siguro yung tapang nila na hindi sila sumusuko kahit na may mga konting lapses na may ginagawa sa loob ng court. Hindi sila bumigay. Ang importante, composed pa rin sila na alam namin ang nagiging problema,” Alinsunurin said after the Game 1.

And now that they have the chance to duplicate the 16-0 title run of the Lady Bulldogs last season, setter Joshua Retamar assured that they will have adjustments against the Golden Spikers to avoid getting upset in Game 2.

“Yung Game 1, tapos na yun eh. Nanalo na kami. Isipin namin na panibagong game. UST ulit yung kalaban namin. Pag-aaaralan namin sila. Mga adjustment na gagawin namin kaya excited kami para sa Game 2, makuha namin ang championship,” Retamar said.

Meanwhile, UST coach Odjie Mamon said he fully trusts his team, especially their heart to the game and willingness to win.

Mamon also added that they will be polishing some of his players’ movements to hopefully extend the Finals series into Game 3.

“No questions regarding their puso or yung will to win especially the whole team. Meron lang talagang kailangan na certain aspects na kailangan…that we have to correct kasi out of system yung nangyari kanina so that’s around 8 points against us. Hopefully by game 2 ma-correct namin yun and could have a better result,” he said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.