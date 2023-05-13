UAAP: La Salle looks to end title drought in Game 2 vs NU

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers are hoping that Sunday will be the end of their five-year title drought in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Spikers are on the cusp of lifting the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball title after overcoming the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs via a thrilling five-setter win last Sunday.

And as they headed to Game 2 on May 14, Sunday, at the Mall of Asia Arena, La Salle is not letting their guard down.

According to assistant coach Noel Orcullo, they will still prepare thoroughly in the upcoming match against the Lady Bulldogs in a bid to end the best-of-3 series.

“Di pa tapos. Meron pa kaming paghahandaan. Tuloy tuloy lang kung ano yung gagawin namin sa training, yung paghahanda. Andoon parin. Hindi magbabago. Basta ang goal namin is makuha yung Game Two,” Orcullo said.

Super rookie Angel Canino, who paced the Lady Spikers in her Finals debut, is also trying to shrug off the pressure she feels during her first championship appearance in the collegiate ranks.

“Natutuwa ako sa experience na 'to and malaking opportunity sa akin na makapaglaro sa finals and mailabas yung kaya naming ilabas. Yun nga sabi ko, may pressure pa rin yun pero kailangan lang namin ibalewala yung pressure from external, internal,” Canino said after Game 1.

La Salle is also capitalizing on the one week break before the second game to rest the players’ bodies.

Orcullo said the preparation between the semifinals and the finals were so short that the Lady Spikers needed to recover from a tight schedule.

“Yung recovery ng from semifinals to finals game one, medyo maikli so kailangan rin namin magrecovery ng mahaba haba na kahit papano, yung katawan nila maipahinga. So, hindi naman siguro makakaapekto sa amin, yung paghahanda parin namin duon,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs are hoping to extend the series into a deciding Game 3.

Despite the loss, NU was able to finally win sets against DLSU which they failed to do so in their two matchups in the elimination round.

However, it appeared that the Lady Bulldogs will head to Game 2 without middle blocker Sheena Toring, who suffered a knee injury after colliding with La Salle’s Thea Gagate in Game 1.

There is still no word from the NU’s side about Toring’s availability on Sunday but an Instagram story showed that the athlete is wearing a knee brace already.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.