Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Bren Esports were the team to beat in MPL Season 11, as they won nine straight matches to enter the playoffs in dominant fashion.

However, things went south for the multi-awarded Mobile Legends squad after they lost to RSG Slate Philippines in the lower bracket rounds of MPL Philippines' playoffs earlier this month.

Fueled by the recent failure, Bren's players, who are the majority of national esports team Sibol's call-up for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, struck gold for the Philippines, against a Malaysian squad that previously dissected their errors in an earlier match.

"Magagamit namin yung natutunan namin sa SEA Games is yung pagiging madisiplina talaga kapag madisiplina ka talaga sa laro at sa totoong buhay makakamit mo ang gusto mo," David Charles Canon said in a post-match interview, moments after clinching the Philippines' 3rd SEA Games medal in the headliner title.

For now two-time SEA Games gold medalist Angelo Arcangel, this will motivate them to bring out their best come MPL Season 12.

"Para sa'kin siguro after nitong SEA Games tataas ang confidence namin sa paglalaro sa next season parang mas malalabas ang laro hindi yuung mag-iiba laro namin kung kailann playoffs na. Sana madala namin hanggang dulo ang laro namin," the Bren Esports captain shared.

Up next for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene is the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup, also to be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



