SEAG: Gilas Women boost medal bid by beating Thailand

The Gilas Pilipinas Women can still win silver in the 32nd SEA Games. Ariya Kurniawan



The Philippine women's national basketball team fended off a pesky Thailand team, 82-70, as they improved to 4-1 in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Cambodia.

The Thais were able to cut off every run that Gilas tried to start, but Afril Bernardino's 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists, and Khate Castillo's 11 points alongside two dimes and two boards were enough to withstand Thailand.

Unfortunately for the Filipinas, Bernardino suffered a lower right leg injury at the 5:01 mark of the final quarter after an awkward landing following an alley-oop basket assisted by France Cabinbin.

Despite the win, Indonesia's 86-39 rout of Singapore earlier in the day deprives the Gilas Women of a chance to secure their third-straight SEA Games gold medal.

The Indonesians dealt the Philippine team its first loss of the tournament after an 89-68 beating last May 12.

The Filipinas on the other hand, still have a chance to secure a silver medal tomorrow as they face Malaysia.

The scores:

Philippines (82) - Bernardino 18, Castillo 11, Pontejos 11, Animam 10, Berberabe 9, Clarin 6, Surada 6, Fajardo 6, Cabinbin 2, Castro 2, Guytingco 2, Tongco 0.

Thailand (70) - Udomsuk 22, Lumdabpang 11, Prajuapsook 10, Thuamon 8, Supyen 5, Wongtapha 5, Kitraksa 3, Rungrueang 3, Maihom 3, Klunbut 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 46-38, 64-53, 82-70.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.

